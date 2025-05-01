Problem 3
In the CNS, a neuron typically receives information from other neurons at its:
(a) Axon
(b) Nissl bodies
(c) Dendrites
(d) Nucleus
Problem 4
Phagocytic cells in nervous tissue of the CNS are:
(a) Astrocytes
(b) Ependymal cells
(c) Oligodendrocytes
(d) Microglia.
Problem 5
The neural cells responsible for the analysis of sensory inputs and coordination of motor outputs are:
(a) Neuroglia
(b) Interneurons
(c) Sensory neurons
(d) Motor neurons
Problem 8
Receptors that bind acetylcholine at the postsynaptic membrane are:
(a) Chemically gated channels
(b) Voltage-gated channels
(c) Passive channels
(d) Mechanically gated channels
Problem 9b
What are the major components of the peripheral nervous system?
Problem 9c
What are the major components of
(c) the enteric nervous system?
Problem 10
Which two types of neuroglia insulate neuron cell bodies and axons in the PNS from their surroundings?
Problem 11
What three functional groups of neurons are found in the nervous system? What is the function of each type of neuron?
Problem 13
Why can't most neurons in the CNS be replaced when they are lost to injury or disease?
Problem 15
What is the functional difference among chemically gated (ligand-gated), voltage-gated, and mechanically gated ion channels?
Problem 16
State the all-or-none principle of action potentials.
Problem 17
Describe the steps involved in the generation of an action potential.
Problem 19
What are the structural and functional differences among type A, B, and C fibers?
Problem 20
Describe the events that occur during nerve impulse transmission at a typical cholinergic synapse.
Problem 21
What is the difference between temporal summation and spatial summation?
Problem 22
Harry has a kidney condition that causes changes in his body's electrolyte levels (concentration of ions in the extracellular fluid). As a result, he is exhibiting tachycardia, an abnormally fast heart rate. Which ion is involved, and how does a change in its concentration cause Harry's symptoms?
Problem 24
In multiple sclerosis, there is intermittent and progressive damage to the myelin sheath of peripheral nerves. This results in poor motor control of the affected area. Why does destruction of the myelin sheath affect motor control?
Problem 25
What factor determines the maximum frequency of action potentials that could be propagated by an axon?
Ch. 12 Nervous Tissue
Back
All textbooksFrederic H. Martini, Judi L. Nath, Edwin F. Bartholomew 12th EditionCh. 12 Nervous Tissue