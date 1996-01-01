Problem 6`
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The following are the steps involved in a neural reflex. 1. activation of a sensory neuron 2. activation of a motor neuron 3. response by an effector 4. arrival of a stimulus and activation of a receptor 5. information processing The proper sequence of these steps is (a) 1, 3, 4, 5, 2. (b) 4, 5, 3, 1, 2. (c) 4, 1, 5, 2, 3. (d) 4, 3, 1, 5, 2. (e) 3, 1, 4, 5, 2.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?