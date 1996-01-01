Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology15. Gene ExpressionCentral Dogma
0:30 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook Question

The base sequence of the gene coding for a short polypeptide is CTACGCTAGGCGATTGACT. What would be the base sequence of the mRNA transcribed from this gene? Using the genetic code, give the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide translated from this mRNA. (Hint: What is the start codon?)

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:45m

Watch next

Master Central Dogma with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.