The base sequence of the gene coding for a short polypeptide is CTACGCTAGGCGATTGACT. What would be the base sequence of the mRNA transcribed from this gene? Using the genetic code, give the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide translated from this mRNA. (Hint: What is the start codon?)
