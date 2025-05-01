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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 1 of 3!
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Problem 11
Problem 12
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 1 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Genetics and Allele Frequencies / Problem 11
Problem 11
In a population of 100 individuals, 40 are homozygous dominant (AA), 40 are heterozygous (Aa), and 20 are homozygous recessive (aa). What is the frequency of the dominant allele (A)?
A
0.4
B
0.6
C
0.2
D
0.5
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