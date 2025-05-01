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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 1 of 3!
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Problem 12
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 1 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Evolution of Populations / Problem 9
Problem 9
What was the significance of the modern synthesis for evolutionary biology?
A
It rejected the idea of evolution in favor of genetic stability.
B
It proposed that only genetic mutations drive evolution.
C
It contradicted Darwin's theories in favor of Mendelian genetics.
D
It provided a comprehensive framework combining natural selection and genetic inheritance.
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