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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 1 of 3!
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Problem 12
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 1 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Evolution of Populations / Problem 7
Problem 7
Which statement best defines evolution?
A
Evolution is the process by which organisms become extinct.
B
Evolution is the adaptation of an organism to its environment.
C
Evolution is the gradual development of new species.
D
Evolution is the change in allele frequencies within a population over time.
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