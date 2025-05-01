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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 1 of 3!
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Problem 12
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 1 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Genetics and Allele Frequencies / Problem 12
Problem 12
Which scenario is most likely to lead to allele fixation in a population?
A
A population increases in size and genetic diversity.
B
A population remains stable with a balanced mix of alleles.
C
A population experiences a severe bottleneck, drastically reducing genetic diversity.
D
A population undergoes frequent migration, increasing genetic variation.
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