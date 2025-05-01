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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 1 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 1 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Evolution of Populations / Problem 8
Problem 8
What is gene flow?
A
The adaptation of organisms to their environment.
B
The selective breeding of individuals.
C
The random mutation of genes.
D
The transfer of alleles between populations.
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