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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 1 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 1 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Genetics and Allele Frequencies / Problem 10
Problem 10
What is allele frequency?
A
The proportion of a specific allele among all alleles for a gene in a population.
B
The number of individuals in a population.
C
The percentage of individuals expressing a certain phenotype.
D
The number of different alleles present in an organism.
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