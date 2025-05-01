Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
51. Community Ecology - Part 2 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
51. Community Ecology - Part 2 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
7 of 10
Next
51. Community Ecology / Community Dynamics / Problem 7
Problem 7
How does the competitive exclusion principle explain species dominance in an ecosystem with minimal disturbances?
A
Species diversity increases as all niches are equally filled.
B
Species periodically move to new areas to avoid competition.
C
Less competitive species are eliminated, allowing a few dominant species to monopolize resources.
D
More species can coexist due to abundant resource availability.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options