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51. Community Ecology - Part 2 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology - Part 2 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology / Community Dynamics / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which of the following correctly differentiates primary from secondary succession?
A
Primary succession occurs faster than secondary succession.
B
Both types of succession begin in areas without any previous disturbances.
C
Secondary succession occurs in areas uninhabited by living organisms.
D
Primary succession begins on bare rock, while secondary succession begins on existing soil.
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