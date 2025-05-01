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51. Community Ecology - Part 2 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology - Part 2 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-) / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why might active self-defense be a less effective strategy for some prey species?
A
It requires more energy and can expose prey to other dangers.
B
It reduces the prey's chances of finding food.
C
It increases the likelihood of being captured by predators.
D
It is less effective in environments with many predators.
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