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51. Community Ecology - Part 2 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology - Part 2 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-) / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is a key difference between Batesian and Mullerian mimicry?
A
Batesian mimicry involves a harmless species imitating a harmful one, while Mullerian mimicry involves multiple harmful species resembling each other.
B
Batesian mimicry involves harmful species imitating harmless ones, while Mullerian mimicry involves harmless species resembling each other.
C
Batesian mimicry involves plant species, while Mullerian mimicry involves animal species.
D
Batesian mimicry involves species changing colors seasonally, while Mullerian mimicry involves permanent color changes.
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