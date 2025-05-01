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51. Community Ecology - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 10
51. Community Ecology - Part 2 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology / Geographic Impact on Communities / Problem 10
Problem 10
In designing a new wildlife reserve, how should the concepts of latitude, area, and the island equilibrium model be integrated to maximize species diversity?
A
Focus on polar regions with smaller, isolated patches.
B
Select tropical latitudes with large continuous areas and ensure connectivity to other habitats.
C
Choose arid regions with fragmented landscapes.
D
Ensure habitats are isolated to prevent species migration.
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