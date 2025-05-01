General Biology
Why do open oceans contribute more to global productivity than coral reefs despite having lower productivity per square meter?
What is the concept of limiting nutrients in ecosystems?
What is eutrophication and how does it impact oxygen levels in aquatic environments?
A scientist is studying a forest ecosystem. Which process should they monitor to understand how carbon is transferred from the atmosphere to the forest biomass?
Which process in the nitrogen cycle involves the conversion of nitrates back to nitrogen gas?
Which process is responsible for releasing phosphorus from rocks, making it available to plants?