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52. Ecosystems - Part 2 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems - Part 2 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems / Factors Impacting Primary Production / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the concept of limiting nutrients in ecosystems?
A
Limiting nutrients are elements that are most abundant and easily accessible.
B
Limiting nutrients are elements that restrict productivity when in short supply.
C
Limiting nutrients are elements that limit the size of organisms.
D
Limiting nutrients are elements that cause toxicity at high levels.
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