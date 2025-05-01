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52. Ecosystems - Part 2 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems - Part 2 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems / Factors Impacting Primary Production / Problem 1
Problem 1
Why do open oceans contribute more to global productivity than coral reefs despite having lower productivity per square meter?
A
Open oceans have more sunlight penetration, increasing productivity.
B
Coral reefs are less productive due to higher biodiversity.
C
Coral reefs have limited nutrient availability, reducing productivity.
D
Open oceans cover a much larger area, resulting in higher total productivity.
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