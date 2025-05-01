Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
52. Ecosystems - Part 2 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
52. Ecosystems - Part 2 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 6
Next
52. Ecosystems / Biogeochemical Cycles / Problem 4
Problem 4
A scientist is studying a forest ecosystem. Which process should they monitor to understand how carbon is transferred from the atmosphere to the forest biomass?
A
Respiration
B
Decomposition
C
Photosynthesis
D
Combustion
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options