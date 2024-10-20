Mutations quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Mutations quiz

Mutations quiz
  • What is a mutation?

    A mutation is a permanent change in the DNA sequence of an organism.

  • How can a mutation in DNA affect the organism?

    A mutation in DNA can lead to changes in the RNA, which can subsequently alter the protein or amino acid sequence.

  • What is a point mutation?

    A point mutation involves the change of a single nucleotide in the DNA sequence.

  • What is a silent mutation?

    A silent mutation is a type of point mutation where the change in nucleotide does not affect the amino acid sequence.

  • What characterizes a missense mutation?

    A missense mutation is a point mutation that results in the change of one amino acid in the protein sequence.

  • What is a nonsense mutation?

    A nonsense mutation introduces a premature stop codon, truncating the amino acid chain.

  • What is a frameshift mutation?

    A frameshift mutation involves the insertion or deletion of nucleotides, altering the reading frame of the codons.

  • How does an insertion mutation affect the DNA sequence?

    An insertion mutation adds one or more nucleotides, changing the reading frame of the codons downstream.

  • What happens in a deletion mutation?

    A deletion mutation removes one or more nucleotides, altering the reading frame of the codons downstream.

  • What is the effect of a frameshift mutation on the amino acid sequence?

    Frameshift mutations can change all the amino acids downstream of the mutation.

  • What is the normal sequence for mRNA and polypeptide under non-mutated conditions?

    The normal sequence for mRNA and polypeptide is the sequence without any mutations.

  • What is the role of codons in mutations?

    Codons are sequences of three nucleotides that are read during translation; mutations can alter these codons, affecting the resulting amino acids.

  • What is the difference between point mutations and frameshift mutations?

    Point mutations change a single nucleotide without altering the reading frame, while frameshift mutations involve insertions or deletions that shift the reading frame.

  • How does a silent mutation differ from a missense mutation?

    A silent mutation does not change the amino acid sequence, whereas a missense mutation changes one amino acid in the sequence.