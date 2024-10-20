Mutations quiz Flashcards
What is a mutation?
A mutation is a permanent change in the DNA sequence of an organism.
How can a mutation in DNA affect the organism?
A mutation in DNA can lead to changes in the RNA, which can subsequently alter the protein or amino acid sequence.
What is a point mutation?
A point mutation involves the change of a single nucleotide in the DNA sequence.
What is a silent mutation?
A silent mutation is a type of point mutation where the change in nucleotide does not affect the amino acid sequence.
What characterizes a missense mutation?
A missense mutation is a point mutation that results in the change of one amino acid in the protein sequence.
What is a nonsense mutation?
A nonsense mutation introduces a premature stop codon, truncating the amino acid chain.
What is a frameshift mutation?
A frameshift mutation involves the insertion or deletion of nucleotides, altering the reading frame of the codons.
How does an insertion mutation affect the DNA sequence?
An insertion mutation adds one or more nucleotides, changing the reading frame of the codons downstream.
What happens in a deletion mutation?
A deletion mutation removes one or more nucleotides, altering the reading frame of the codons downstream.
What is the effect of a frameshift mutation on the amino acid sequence?
Frameshift mutations can change all the amino acids downstream of the mutation.
What is the role of codons in mutations?
Codons are sequences of three nucleotides that are read during translation; mutations can alter these codons, affecting the resulting amino acids.
What is the difference between point mutations and frameshift mutations?
Point mutations change a single nucleotide without altering the reading frame, while frameshift mutations involve insertions or deletions that shift the reading frame.
How does a silent mutation differ from a missense mutation?
A silent mutation does not change the amino acid sequence, whereas a missense mutation changes one amino acid in the sequence.