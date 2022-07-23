Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Genetically Modified Organisms
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 2

Using the genetic code (Table 10.1), list the order of amino acids encoded by the following mRNA nucleotides: CAACGCAUUUUG.

Step 1: Divide the mRNA sequence into codons, which are groups of three nucleotides. For the sequence CAACGCAUUUUG, the codons are CAA, CGC, AUU, and UUG.
Step 2: Use the genetic code table provided to decode each codon into its corresponding amino acid. Locate the first base (column), second base (row), and third base (sub-column) for each codon.
Step 3: Decode the first codon, CAA. Using the table, find C in the first base column, A in the second base row, and A in the third base sub-column. This corresponds to the amino acid Glutamine (gln).
Step 4: Decode the second codon, CGC. Find C in the first base column, G in the second base row, and C in the third base sub-column. This corresponds to the amino acid Arginine (arg).
Step 5: Repeat the process for the remaining codons: AUU corresponds to Isoleucine (ile), and UUG corresponds to Leucine (leu). Combine the amino acids in the order they are decoded.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Code

The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how the sequence of nucleotides in mRNA is translated into the sequence of amino acids in proteins. It consists of codons, which are triplets of nucleotides, each corresponding to a specific amino acid or a stop signal during protein synthesis.
Genetic Code

mRNA Translation

mRNA translation is the process by which ribosomes read the sequence of mRNA nucleotides and synthesize a polypeptide chain of amino acids. This process involves the matching of mRNA codons with the appropriate tRNA molecules that carry specific amino acids, ultimately forming a protein.
2) Elongation of Translation

Amino Acids

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, consisting of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a variable side chain. There are 20 standard amino acids, and their specific sequence in a protein determines the protein's structure and function, influenced by the genetic code.
Amino Acids
Related Practice
Textbook Question
List the order of nucleotides on the mRNA that would be transcribed from the following DNA sequence: CGATTACTTA.
Textbook Question

Transcription ________.

a. Synthesizes new daughter DNA molecules from an existing DNA molecule

b. Results in the synthesis of an RNA copy of a gene

c. Pairs thymines (T) with adenines (A)

d. Occurs on ribosomes

Textbook Question

Transfer RNA (tRNA)

a. Carries monosaccharides to the ribosome for synthesis

b. Is made of messenger RNA

c. Has an anticodon region that is complementary to the mRNA codon

d. Is the site of protein synthesis

Textbook Question

During the process of transcription, ________.

a. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of more DNA.

b. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of RNA.

c. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of proteins.

d. RNA serves as a template for the synthesis of proteins.

