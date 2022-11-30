- List the order of nucleotides on the mRNA that would be transcribed from the following DNA sequence: CGATTACTTA.
Problem 1
Problem 2
Using the genetic code (Table 10.1), list the order of amino acids encoded by the following mRNA nucleotides: CAACGCAUUUUG.
Problem 3
Transcription ________.
a. Synthesizes new daughter DNA molecules from an existing DNA molecule
b. Results in the synthesis of an RNA copy of a gene
c. Pairs thymines (T) with adenines (A)
d. Occurs on ribosomes
Problem 4
Transfer RNA (tRNA)
a. Carries monosaccharides to the ribosome for synthesis
b. Is made of messenger RNA
c. Has an anticodon region that is complementary to the mRNA codon
d. Is the site of protein synthesis
Problem 5
During the process of transcription, ________.
a. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of more DNA.
b. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of RNA.
c. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of proteins.
d. RNA serves as a template for the synthesis of proteins.
Problem 6
Translation results in the production of ________.
a. RNA
b. DNA
c. Protein
d. Individual amino acids
e. Transfer RNA molecules
Problem 7
The RNA polymerase enzyme binds to ________, initiating transcription.
a. Amino acids
b. tRNA
c. The promoter sequence
d. The ribosome
Problem 8
A particular triplet of bases in the coding sequence of DNA is TGA. The anticodon on the tRNA that binds to the mRNA codon is ________.
a. TGA
b. UGA
c. UCU
d. ACU
Problem 9
RNA and DNA are similar because ________.
a. Both are double-stranded helices.
b. Uracil is found in both of them.
c. Both contain the sugar deoxyribose.
d. Both are made up of nucleotides consisting of a sugar, a phosphate, and a base.
Problem 10
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates a transfer RNA molecule.
