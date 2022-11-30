Problem 1

What observations did Darwin make on the Galápagos Islands that helped convince him that evolution occurs?

a. The existence of animals that did not fit into Linnaeus's classification system

b. The similarities and differences among cacti and tortoises on the different islands

c. The presence of species he had seen on other tropical islands far from the Galápagos

d. The radioactive age of the rocks of the islands

e. Fossils of human ancestors