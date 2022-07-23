Textbook Question
Tundra is found
a. Where average temperatures are low and growing seasons are short
b. Near the poles
c. At high altitudes
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
1541
views
Tundra is found
a. Where average temperatures are low and growing seasons are short
b. Near the poles
c. At high altitudes
d. A and B are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
Which statement best describes the desert biome?
a. It is found wherever temperatures are high
b. It contains a larger amount of biomass per unit area than any other biome
c. Its dominant vegetation is adapted to conserve water
d. Most are located at the equator; e. It is not suitable for human habitation
Which of the following biomes has a structure made up primarily of the mineral deposits secreted by its dominant organisms
a. Coral reefs
b. Freshwater lakes
c. Rivers
d. Estuaries
e. Oceans