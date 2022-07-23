Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 17 - The Human Footprint
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 17 - The Human FootprintProblem 10
Chapter 17, Problem 10

Which of the following actions can reduce humanity's ecological footprint?
a. Reducing our dependence on fossil fuels
b. Reducing meat consumption
c. Living in higher density settlements
d. Better management of human wastewater
e. All of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an ecological footprint: It measures the impact of human activities on Earth's ecosystems, including resource consumption and waste production. Actions that reduce resource use or improve waste management can lower the ecological footprint.
Analyze option (a): Reducing dependence on fossil fuels decreases greenhouse gas emissions and the depletion of non-renewable resources, which directly reduces the ecological footprint.
Analyze option (b): Reducing meat consumption lowers the demand for livestock farming, which is resource-intensive (e.g., water, land, and energy) and contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions.
Analyze option (c): Living in higher density settlements can reduce land use per person, improve energy efficiency, and decrease transportation-related emissions, all of which help reduce the ecological footprint.
Analyze option (d): Better management of human wastewater prevents pollution of natural water bodies, conserves water resources, and reduces environmental degradation, contributing to a smaller ecological footprint. Since all these actions contribute to reducing the ecological footprint, the correct answer is (e) all of the above.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
50s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ecological Footprint

The ecological footprint measures the environmental impact of an individual or community, expressed as the amount of land and water area required to produce the resources consumed and absorb the waste generated. It reflects how human activities, such as energy use and food consumption, affect the planet's ecosystems. Reducing the ecological footprint is essential for sustainability and involves adopting practices that minimize resource use and waste.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Ecology

Sustainable Practices

Sustainable practices are actions that meet current needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs. This includes reducing reliance on fossil fuels, which contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, and adopting diets with lower meat consumption, which can lessen land use and water consumption. Living in higher density settlements can also reduce per capita resource use, making urban living more sustainable.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:06
Biodiversity and Sustainability

Waste Management

Effective waste management involves the collection, treatment, and disposal of waste in a way that minimizes its impact on the environment. Better management of human wastewater can prevent pollution and conserve water resources, contributing to a lower ecological footprint. Implementing advanced treatment technologies and promoting recycling and reuse are key strategies in sustainable waste management.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:16
Osmoregulation and Nitrogenous Waste
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Tundra is found

a. Where average temperatures are low and growing seasons are short

b. Near the poles

c. At high altitudes

d. A and B are correct

e. A, B, and C are correct

1541
views
Textbook Question

Which statement best describes the desert biome?

a. It is found wherever temperatures are high

b. It contains a larger amount of biomass per unit area than any other biome

c. Its dominant vegetation is adapted to conserve water

d. Most are located at the equator; e. It is not suitable for human habitation

1238
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following biomes has a structure made up primarily of the mineral deposits secreted by its dominant organisms

a. Coral reefs

b. Freshwater lakes

c. Rivers

d. Estuaries

e. Oceans

1066
views