Problem 1
In DNA technology, the term vector can refer to a. the enzyme that cuts DNA into restriction fragments. b. the sticky end of a DNA fragment. c. a SNP marker. d. a plasmid used to transfer DNA into a living cell.
- Which of the following is true of a codon? (A) It never codes for the same amino acid as another codon. (B) It can code for more than one amino acid. (C) It can be either in DNA or in RNA (D) It is the basic unit of protein structure
Problem 2
Which of the following tools of DNA technology is incorrectly paired with its use? a. electrophoresis—separation of DNA fragments b. DNA ligase—cutting DNA, creating sticky ends of restriction fragments c. DNA polymerase—polymerase chain reaction to amplify sections of DNA d. reverse transcriptase—production of cDNA from mRNA
Problem 3
Plants are more readily manipulated by genetic engineering than are animals because a. plant genes do not contain introns. b. more vectors are available for transferring recombinant DNA into plant cells. c. a somatic plant cell can often give rise to a complete plant. d. plant cells have larger nuclei.
Problem 4
A paleontologist has recovered a bit of tissue from the 400-year-old preserved skin of an extinct dodo (a bird). To compare a specific region of the DNA from a sample with DNA from living birds, which of the following would be most useful for increasing the amount of dodo DNA available for testing? a. SNP analysis b. polymerase chain reaction (PCR) c. electroporation d. gel electrophoresis
Problem 5
Which of the following is true of cDNA produced using human brain tissue as the starting material? (A) The procedure to make it requires amplification by the polymerase chain reaction. (B) It is produced from pre-mRNA using reverse transcriptase. (C) It can be labeled and used as a probe to detect genes expressed in the brain. (D) It includes the introns of the pre-mRNA.
Problem 6
Expression of a cloned eukaryotic gene in a bacterial cell involves many challenges. The use of mRNA and reverse transcriptase is part of a strategy to solve the problem of a. post-transcriptional processing. b. post-translational processing. c. nucleic acid hybridization. d. restriction fragment ligation.
Problem 7
Which of the following sequences in double-stranded DNA is most likely to be recognized as a cutting site for a restriction enzyme? a. AAGG TTCC b. GGCC CCGG c. ACCA TGGT d. AAAA TTTT
Ch. 20 - DNA Tools and Biotechnology
