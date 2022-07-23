Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - DNA Tools and Biotechnology
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 4

A paleontologist has recovered a bit of tissue from the 400-year-old preserved skin of an extinct dodo (a bird). To compare a specific region of the DNA from a sample with DNA from living birds, which of the following would be most useful for increasing the amount of dodo DNA available for testing?
a. SNP analysis
b. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
c. Electroporation
d. Gel electrophoresis

1
Understand the problem: The goal is to increase the amount of dodo DNA available for testing. This requires a method that can amplify small amounts of DNA.
Review the options: a. SNP analysis is used for identifying variations in DNA sequences, not for amplification. b. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a technique specifically designed to amplify DNA. c. Electroporation is a method to introduce DNA into cells, not for amplification. d. Gel electrophoresis is used for separating DNA fragments by size, not for amplification.
Focus on PCR: Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a technique that can exponentially amplify a specific DNA segment. It involves repeated cycles of denaturation, annealing, and extension.
Explain PCR process: In PCR, the DNA sample is first denatured by heating to separate the strands. Then, primers anneal to the target DNA sequence. DNA polymerase extends the primers, synthesizing new DNA strands. This cycle is repeated multiple times to amplify the DNA.
Conclude: Based on the need to increase the amount of DNA, PCR is the most suitable method for amplifying the dodo DNA for further testing and comparison with living birds.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is a technique used to amplify small segments of DNA, making it possible to generate thousands to millions of copies of a particular DNA sequence. This is crucial when working with limited or degraded DNA samples, such as those from extinct species, as it allows for sufficient material to be available for further analysis and comparison.
DNA Amplification

DNA amplification is the process of creating multiple copies of a specific DNA sequence. This is essential in genetic studies, especially when the initial sample is too small for analysis. Techniques like PCR are employed to amplify DNA, enabling researchers to conduct detailed studies on genetic material that would otherwise be too scarce to examine.
Comparative Genomics

Comparative genomics involves comparing the DNA sequences of different species to understand their evolutionary relationships and functional biology. By analyzing the DNA of extinct species like the dodo and comparing it with living birds, scientists can gain insights into evolutionary changes, genetic diversity, and the functional aspects of genes across species.
