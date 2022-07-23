In DNA technology, the term vector can refer to
a. The enzyme that cuts DNA into restriction fragments.
b. The sticky end of a DNA fragment.
c. A SNP marker.
d. A plasmid used to transfer DNA into a living cell.
Which of the following tools of DNA technology is incorrectly paired with its use?
a. Electrophoresis — Separation of DNA fragments
b. DNA ligase — Cutting DNA, creating sticky ends of restriction fragments
c. DNA polymerase — Polymerase chain reaction to amplify sections of DNA
d. Reverse transcriptase — Production of cDNA from mRNA
Plants are more readily manipulated by genetic engineering than are animals because
a. Plant genes do not contain introns.
b. More vectors are available for transferring recombinant DNA into plant cells.
c. A somatic plant cell can often give rise to a complete plant.
d. Plant cells have larger nuclei.
Which of the following is true of cDNA produced using human brain tissue as the starting material?
a. The procedure to make it requires amplification by the polymerase chain reaction.
b. It is produced from pre-mRNA using reverse transcriptase.
c. It can be labeled and used as a probe to detect genes expressed in the brain.
d. It includes the introns of the pre-mRNA.
Expression of a cloned eukaryotic gene in a bacterial cell involves many challenges. The use of mRNA and reverse transcriptase is part of a strategy to solve the problem of
a. Post-transcriptional processing.
b. Post-translational processing.
c. Nucleic acid hybridization.
d. Restriction fragment ligation.
Which of the following sequences in double-stranded DNA is most likely to be recognized as a cutting site for a restriction enzyme?
a. AAGG TTCC
b. GGCC CCGG
c. ACCA TGGT
d. AAAA TTTT