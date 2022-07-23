In DNA technology, the term vector can refer to
a. The enzyme that cuts DNA into restriction fragments.
b. The sticky end of a DNA fragment.
c. A SNP marker.
d. A plasmid used to transfer DNA into a living cell.
In DNA technology, the term vector can refer to
a. The enzyme that cuts DNA into restriction fragments.
b. The sticky end of a DNA fragment.
c. A SNP marker.
d. A plasmid used to transfer DNA into a living cell.
Plants are more readily manipulated by genetic engineering than are animals because
a. Plant genes do not contain introns.
b. More vectors are available for transferring recombinant DNA into plant cells.
c. A somatic plant cell can often give rise to a complete plant.
d. Plant cells have larger nuclei.
A paleontologist has recovered a bit of tissue from the 400-year-old preserved skin of an extinct dodo (a bird). To compare a specific region of the DNA from a sample with DNA from living birds, which of the following would be most useful for increasing the amount of dodo DNA available for testing?
a. SNP analysis
b. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
c. Electroporation
d. Gel electrophoresis
Which of the following is true of cDNA produced using human brain tissue as the starting material?
a. The procedure to make it requires amplification by the polymerase chain reaction.
b. It is produced from pre-mRNA using reverse transcriptase.
c. It can be labeled and used as a probe to detect genes expressed in the brain.
d. It includes the introns of the pre-mRNA.