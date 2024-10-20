Problem 1
Which of the following is a hydrophobic material? a. paper b. table salt c. wax d. sugar
Problem 3
Measurements show that the pH of a particular lake is 4.0. What is the hydrogen ion concentration of the lake? a. 4.0 M b. 10−10 M c. 10−4 M d. 104 M
Problem 4
What is the hydroxide ion concentration of the lake described in question 3? a. 10−10 M b. 10−4 M c. 10−7 M d. 10.0 M
Problem 5
A slice of pizza has 500 kcal. If we could burn the pizza and use all the heat to warm a 50-L container of cold water, what would be the approximate increase in the temperature of the water? (Note: A liter of cold water weighs about 1 kg.) a. 50°C b. 5°C c. 100°C d. 10°C
Problem 6
DRAW IT Draw the hydration shells that form around a potassium ion and a chloride ion when potassium chloride (KCl) dissolves in water. Label the positive, negative, and partial charges on the atoms.
Ch. 3 - Water and Life
