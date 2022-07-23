Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 3 - Water and Life
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 3 - Water and LifeProblem 4
Chapter 3, Problem 4

What is the hydroxide ion concentration of the lake described in question 3?
a. 10⁻¹⁰ M
b. 10⁻⁴ M
c. 10⁻⁷ M
d. 10.0 M

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the pH of the lake from question 3, as the hydroxide ion concentration is related to the pH value.
Recall the relationship between pH and pOH: \( \text{pH} + \text{pOH} = 14 \). Use this equation to find the pOH if the pH is known.
Use the formula \( \text{pOH} = -\log[\text{OH}^-] \) to calculate the hydroxide ion concentration \([\text{OH}^-]\).
Convert the pOH value to the hydroxide ion concentration using the inverse logarithmic function: \([\text{OH}^-] = 10^{-\text{pOH}}\).
Compare the calculated hydroxide ion concentration with the given options (a, b, c, d) to determine the correct answer.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH and pOH Relationship

The pH and pOH of a solution are related through the equation pH + pOH = 14 at 25°C. This relationship helps determine the concentration of hydroxide ions if the pH is known. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the hydroxide ion concentration from the given options.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:05
pH Scale

Hydroxide Ion Concentration

Hydroxide ion concentration is a measure of the amount of OH− ions present in a solution. It is expressed in molarity (M), which indicates moles per liter. Calculating this concentration involves understanding the dissociation of water and the balance between H+ and OH− ions in a solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:51
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion

Water Ionization Constant (Kw)

The ionization constant of water (Kw) is 1.0 x 10^-14 at 25°C, representing the product of the concentrations of H+ and OH− ions in pure water. This constant is essential for calculating either ion concentration when the other is known, using the formula [H+][OH−] = Kw.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:13
Constant and Variable Regions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is a hydrophobic material?

a. Paper

b. Table salt

c. Wax

d. Sugar

2061
views
Textbook Question

We can be sure that a mole of table sugar and a mole of vitamin C are equal in their

a. Mass

b. Volume

c. Number of atoms

d. Number of molecules

2157
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Measurements show that the pH of a particular lake is 4.0. What is the hydrogen ion concentration of the lake?

a. 4.0 M

b. 10¹⁰M

c. 10⁴M

d. 104M

2102
views
Textbook Question

A slice of pizza has 500 kcal. If we could burn the pizza and use all the heat to warm a 50-L container of cold water, what would be the approximate increase in the temperature of the water? (Note: A liter of cold water weighs about 1 kg.)

a. 50°C

b. 5°C

c. 100°C

d. 10°C

2122
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

Draw the hydration shells that form around a potassium ion and a chloride ion when potassium chloride (KCl) dissolves in water. Label the positive, negative, and partial charges on the atoms.

2915
views