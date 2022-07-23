Which of the following is a hydrophobic material?
a. Paper
b. Table salt
c. Wax
d. Sugar
We can be sure that a mole of table sugar and a mole of vitamin C are equal in their
a. Mass
b. Volume
c. Number of atoms
d. Number of molecules
Measurements show that the pH of a particular lake is 4.0. What is the hydrogen ion concentration of the lake?
a. 4.0 M
b. 10¹⁰M
c. 10⁴M
d. 104M
A slice of pizza has 500 kcal. If we could burn the pizza and use all the heat to warm a 50-L container of cold water, what would be the approximate increase in the temperature of the water? (Note: A liter of cold water weighs about 1 kg.)
a. 50°C
b. 5°C
c. 100°C
d. 10°C
Draw the hydration shells that form around a potassium ion and a chloride ion when potassium chloride (KCl) dissolves in water. Label the positive, negative, and partial charges on the atoms.