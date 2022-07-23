Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Water and Life
We can be sure that a mole of table sugar and a mole of vitamin C are equal in their
a. Mass
b. Volume
c. Number of atoms
d. Number of molecules

Understand the concept of a mole: A mole is a unit of measurement in chemistry that represents a specific number of particles, typically atoms or molecules. This number is known as Avogadro's number, which is approximately \(6.022 \times 10^{23}\).
Identify what is being compared: The problem asks us to compare a mole of table sugar (sucrose) and a mole of vitamin C (ascorbic acid) in terms of mass, volume, number of atoms, and number of molecules.
Consider the definition of a mole: Since a mole represents \(6.022 \times 10^{23}\) entities, a mole of any substance will contain the same number of molecules, regardless of the type of substance.
Analyze the options: a) Mass - Different substances have different molar masses, so a mole of table sugar and a mole of vitamin C will not have the same mass. b) Volume - The volume occupied by a mole of a substance can vary depending on its physical state and density, so they will not have the same volume. c) Number of atoms - Different molecules have different numbers of atoms, so a mole of table sugar and a mole of vitamin C will not have the same number of atoms.
Conclude with the correct answer: d) Number of molecules - Since a mole is defined by Avogadro's number, a mole of table sugar and a mole of vitamin C will have the same number of molecules, which is \(6.022 \times 10^{23}\).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mole Concept

A mole is a unit in chemistry that represents 6.022 x 10^23 entities, such as atoms, molecules, or ions. This number, known as Avogadro's number, allows chemists to count particles in a substance by weighing it. Therefore, a mole of any substance contains the same number of molecules, regardless of its mass or volume.
Molecular Composition

Molecular composition refers to the types and numbers of atoms that make up a molecule. While a mole of different substances contains the same number of molecules, the mass and volume can vary due to differences in molecular composition. For example, table sugar and vitamin C have different molecular structures, affecting their physical properties.
Avogadro's Number

Avogadro's number is a fundamental constant in chemistry, defined as 6.022 x 10^23, representing the number of atoms, ions, or molecules in one mole of a substance. This concept is crucial for understanding that a mole of any substance, regardless of its type, contains the same number of molecules, making it a key factor in stoichiometric calculations.
