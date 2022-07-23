Textbook Question
Which of the following is a hydrophobic material?
a. Paper
b. Table salt
c. Wax
d. Sugar
2061
views
Which of the following is a hydrophobic material?
a. Paper
b. Table salt
c. Wax
d. Sugar
Measurements show that the pH of a particular lake is 4.0. What is the hydrogen ion concentration of the lake?
a. 4.0 M
b. 10¹⁰M
c. 10⁴M
d. 104M
What is the hydroxide ion concentration of the lake described in question 3?
a. 10⁻¹⁰ M
b. 10⁻⁴ M
c. 10⁻⁷ M
d. 10.0 M
A slice of pizza has 500 kcal. If we could burn the pizza and use all the heat to warm a 50-L container of cold water, what would be the approximate increase in the temperature of the water? (Note: A liter of cold water weighs about 1 kg.)
a. 50°C
b. 5°C
c. 100°C
d. 10°C