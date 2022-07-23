Analyze the options: a) Mass - Different substances have different molar masses, so a mole of table sugar and a mole of vitamin C will not have the same mass. b) Volume - The volume occupied by a mole of a substance can vary depending on its physical state and density, so they will not have the same volume. c) Number of atoms - Different molecules have different numbers of atoms, so a mole of table sugar and a mole of vitamin C will not have the same number of atoms.