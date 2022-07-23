Which of the following is a hydrophobic material?
a. Paper
b. Table salt
c. Wax
d. Sugar
We can be sure that a mole of table sugar and a mole of vitamin C are equal in their
a. Mass
b. Volume
c. Number of atoms
d. Number of molecules
What is the hydroxide ion concentration of the lake described in question 3?
a. 10⁻¹⁰ M
b. 10⁻⁴ M
c. 10⁻⁷ M
d. 10.0 M
A slice of pizza has 500 kcal. If we could burn the pizza and use all the heat to warm a 50-L container of cold water, what would be the approximate increase in the temperature of the water? (Note: A liter of cold water weighs about 1 kg.)
a. 50°C
b. 5°C
c. 100°C
d. 10°C
Draw the hydration shells that form around a potassium ion and a chloride ion when potassium chloride (KCl) dissolves in water. Label the positive, negative, and partial charges on the atoms.