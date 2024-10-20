Ch. 27 - Bacteria and Archaea
Back
Problem 1
Genetic variation in bacterial populations cannot result from a. transduction. b. conjugation. c. mutation. d. meiosis.
Problem 2
Photoautotrophs use a. light as an energy source and CO2 as a carbon source. b. light as an energy source and methane as a carbon source. c. N2 as an energy source and CO2 as a carbon source. d. CO2 as both an energy source and a carbon source.
- Which of the following statements is not true? a. Archaea and bacteria have different membrane lipids. b. The cell walls of archaea lack peptidoglycan. c. Only bacteria have histones associated with DNA. d. Only some archaea use CO2 to oxidize H2, releasing methane.
Problem 3
Problem 4
Which of the following involves metabolic cooperation among prokaryotic cells? a. binary fission b. endospore formation c. biofilms d. photoautotrophy
- Bacteria perform the following ecological roles. Which role typically does not involve symbiosis? a. skin commensalist b. decomposer c. gut mutualist d. pathogen
Problem 5
Problem 6
Plantlike photosynthesis that releases O2 occurs in a. cyanobacteria. b. archaea. c. gram-positive bacteria. d. chemoautotrophic bacteria.