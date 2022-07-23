Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 27 - Bacteria and Archaea
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 27 - Bacteria and ArchaeaProblem 1
Chapter 27, Problem 1

Genetic variation in bacterial populations cannot result from
a. Transduction
b. Conjugation
c. Mutation
d. Meiosis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of genetic variation: Genetic variation refers to the differences in DNA sequences among individuals within a population. In bacteria, this variation can arise through several mechanisms.
Review the process of transduction: Transduction is a method of horizontal gene transfer in bacteria where bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria) transfer genetic material from one bacterium to another, contributing to genetic variation.
Examine conjugation: Conjugation is another form of horizontal gene transfer where genetic material is directly transferred between bacterial cells through a pilus, leading to genetic variation.
Consider mutation: Mutation is a change in the DNA sequence that can occur spontaneously or due to environmental factors, resulting in genetic variation within bacterial populations.
Understand meiosis: Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half and is involved in sexual reproduction in eukaryotes, not bacteria. Bacteria reproduce asexually through binary fission, so meiosis does not contribute to genetic variation in bacterial populations.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Variation

Genetic variation refers to the differences in DNA sequences among individuals within a population. In bacteria, this variation can arise through mechanisms such as mutation, conjugation, transduction, and transformation, allowing for adaptation and evolution in changing environments.
Recommended video:
02:16
Sources of Genetic Variation

Meiosis

Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four haploid cells, each genetically distinct from the parent cell. It is a process exclusive to eukaryotic organisms for sexual reproduction, and does not occur in bacteria, which reproduce asexually.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:49
Meiosis I & Meiosis II

Bacterial Reproduction

Bacteria primarily reproduce asexually through binary fission, where a single cell divides into two identical daughter cells. Genetic variation in bacteria can occur through horizontal gene transfer methods like conjugation, transduction, and transformation, but not through meiosis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:06
Bacterial Transformation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Photoautotrophs use

a. Light as an energy source and CO₂ as a carbon source

b. Light as an energy source and methane as a carbon source

c. N₂ as an energy source and CO₂ as a carbon source

d. CO₂ as both an energy source and a carbon source

2046
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is not true?

a. Archaea and bacteria have different membrane lipids.

b. The cell walls of archaea lack peptidoglycan.

c. Only bacteria have histones associated with DNA.

d. Only some archaea use CO2 to oxidize H2, releasing methane.

1475
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true?

a. Archaea and bacteria have identical membrane lipids.

b. The cell walls of archaea lack peptidoglycan.

c. Prokaryotes have low levels of genetic diversity.

d. No archaea are capable of using CO₂ to oxidize H₂, releasing methane.

3220
views