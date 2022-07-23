Textbook Question
Which of the following involves metabolic cooperation among prokaryotic cells?
a. Binary fission
b. Endospore formation
c. Biofilms
d. Photoautotrophy
Bacteria perform the following ecological roles. Which role typically does not involve symbiosis?
a. Skin commensalist
b. Decomposer
c. Gut mutualist
d. Pathogen
Which of the following describes a bacterium that lives in the human intestine and causes disease? (A)commensalist (B)decomposer (C)gut mutualist (D)symbiotic pathogen