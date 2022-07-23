Skip to main content
Ch. 27 - Bacteria and Archaea
Chapter 27, Problem 6

Plantlike photosynthesis that releases O2 occurs in
a. Cyanobacteria
b. Archaea
c. Gram-positive bacteria
d. Chemoautotrophic bacteria

1
Understand the process of photosynthesis: Photosynthesis is the process by which green plants, algae, and certain bacteria convert light energy into chemical energy, producing oxygen (O2) as a byproduct.
Identify the organisms capable of photosynthesis: Among the options given, cyanobacteria are known for their ability to perform plantlike photosynthesis, releasing oxygen.
Differentiate between the types of bacteria: Cyanobacteria are a type of bacteria that contain chlorophyll and perform photosynthesis similar to plants. Archaea, gram-positive bacteria, and chemoautotrophic bacteria do not perform photosynthesis that releases oxygen.
Recognize the role of cyanobacteria: Cyanobacteria are often referred to as blue-green algae and are significant contributors to oxygen production in aquatic environments.
Conclude which organism performs plantlike photosynthesis: Based on the characteristics of cyanobacteria, they are the correct answer for the organism that performs plantlike photosynthesis releasing O2.

Photosynthesis

Photosynthesis is the process by which green plants, algae, and some bacteria convert light energy into chemical energy, producing oxygen as a byproduct. It involves the absorption of light by chlorophyll and the conversion of carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen. This process is crucial for the survival of most life forms on Earth as it provides oxygen and organic compounds.
Cyanobacteria

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are a group of photosynthetic bacteria that perform plantlike photosynthesis, releasing oxygen. They are significant contributors to the Earth's oxygen supply and are found in diverse environments, from oceans to freshwater systems. Cyanobacteria possess chlorophyll and use sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen, similar to plants.
Chemoautotrophic Bacteria

Chemoautotrophic bacteria obtain energy by oxidizing inorganic substances, such as hydrogen sulfide or ammonia, rather than through photosynthesis. They do not release oxygen as a byproduct because their energy conversion process does not involve the splitting of water molecules. These bacteria play a vital role in nutrient cycling, particularly in environments where sunlight is scarce, such as deep-sea vents.
Textbook Question

Which of the following involves metabolic cooperation among prokaryotic cells?

a. Binary fission

b. Endospore formation

c. Biofilms

d. Photoautotrophy

Textbook Question

Bacteria perform the following ecological roles. Which role typically does not involve symbiosis?

a. Skin commensalist

b. Decomposer

c. Gut mutualist

d. Pathogen

Textbook Question

Which of the following describes a bacterium that lives in the human intestine and causes disease? (A)commensalist (B)decomposer (C)gut mutualist (D)symbiotic pathogen

