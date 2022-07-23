Genetic variation in bacterial populations cannot result from
a. Transduction
b. Conjugation
c. Mutation
d. Meiosis
Which of the following statements is not true?
a. Archaea and bacteria have different membrane lipids.
b. The cell walls of archaea lack peptidoglycan.
c. Only bacteria have histones associated with DNA.
d. Only some archaea use CO2 to oxidize H2, releasing methane.
Which of the following statements is true?
a. Archaea and bacteria have identical membrane lipids.
b. The cell walls of archaea lack peptidoglycan.
c. Prokaryotes have low levels of genetic diversity.
d. No archaea are capable of using CO₂ to oxidize H₂, releasing methane.
Which of the following involves metabolic cooperation among prokaryotic cells?
a. Binary fission
b. Endospore formation
c. Biofilms
d. Photoautotrophy