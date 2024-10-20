Problem 1
What is chromatin? a. the histone-containing protein core of the nucleosome b. the 30-nm fiber c. the complex of DNA and proteins found in the nucleus d. the histone and non-histone proteins in eukaryotic nuclei
Problem 4
What major events occur during anaphase of mitosis?
Problem 6
What evidence suggests that during anaphase, kinetochore microtubules shorten at the kinetochore?
Problem 7
The following statements are about the control of chromatin condensation. Select True or False for each. T/F Reducing histone acetylase activity is likely to decrease gene transcription. T/F Mutations that reduce the number of positively charged amino acids on histones should promote open chromatin. T/F Chromatin remodeling complexes add chemical groups to histones. T/F Adding an inhibitor of DNA methylation is likely to reduce gene transcription.
Problem 8
Compare and contrast the effects of removing growth factors from asynchronous cultures of human cells that are normal and those that are cancerous.
Ch. 12 - The Cell Cycle
