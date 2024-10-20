Problem 10b

A species of rotifer, a small freshwater invertebrate, lost the ability to reproduce sexually millions of years ago. A remarkable feature of its life cycle is the ability to withstand dry conditions. When the rotifer's environment dries out, so does the rotifer, and it can be blown to a new area. Rotifers that land in water will rehydrate and resume an active life. A major pathogen of these rotifers is a species of fungus that cannot survive drying. Some scientists hypothesize that drying rids the rotifers of this pathogen. (b) Why might the ability to withstand drying reduce any potential advantage of sexual reproduction in this rotifer species?