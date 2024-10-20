Problem 1
What are homologous chromosomes? a. chromosomes that are similar in their size, shape, and gene content b. similar chromosomes that are found in different individuals of the same species c. the two chromatids in a replicated chromosome d. any chromosome in a diploid cell
Problem 2
What is an outcome of genetic recombination? a. the synapsing of homologs during prophase of meiosis I b. the new combination of maternal and paternal chromosome segments that results when homologs cross over c. the new combinations of chromosome segments that result when self-fertilization occurs d. the combination of a haploid phase and a diploid phase in a life cycle
Problem 3
What proportion of chromosomes in a man's skin cell are maternal chromosomes?
Problem 4
Nondisjunction that leads to problems in offspring can occur in: a. mitosis b. meiosis I only c. meiosis I and II d. mitosis, meiosis I, and meiosis II
Problem 5
Select True or False for each statement. T/F Sister chromatids are homologous chromosomes. T/F Non-sister chromatids are found on two different homologs. T/F Crossing over occurs between sister chromatids. T/F A chiasma forms between two of the four molecules of double-stranded DNA on duplicated homologous chromosomes.
Problem 6
If you followed a woman's cells through meiosis, at what stage of meiosis would the amount of DNA in one of these cells be equal to the amount of DNA in one of her G1 phase (before DNA replication) kidney cells?
Problem 7
If one species (2n=10) crosses with another species (2n=18), producing an allopolyploid offspring, what is the ploidy of the offspring? a. 2n=10 b. 2n=18 c. 2n=10 + 18=28 d. 4n=36 +20=56
Problem 7
Norway rats have 42 chromosomes in their diploid cells. If such a cell enters meiosis, how many chromosomes and double-helical molecules of DNA will be present in each daughter cell at the end of meiosis II? a. 21 chromosomes and 21 double-helical DNA molecules b. 21 chromosomes and 42 double-helical DNA molecules c. 42 chromosomes and 42 double-helical DNA molecules d. 42 chromosomes and 84 double-helical DNA molecules
Problem 8
Triploid (3n) watermelons, which are seedless, are produced by crossing a tetraploid (4n) strain with a diploid (2n) plant. Explain why this mating produces a triploid individual.
Problem 9
Meiosis results in independent assortment of egg-derived and sperm-derived chromosomes. If 2𝑛=4 for a given organism, and there is no crossing over, what is the chance that a gamete produced by this diploid organism will receive only sperm-derived chromosomes? In domestic cats, 2𝑛=38. What is the chance that a cat gamete contains only egg-derived chromosomes?
Problem 10a
A species of rotifer, a small freshwater invertebrate, lost the ability to reproduce sexually millions of years ago. A remarkable feature of its life cycle is the ability to withstand dry conditions. When the rotifer's environment dries out, so does the rotifer, and it can be blown to a new area. Rotifers that land in water will rehydrate and resume an active life. A major pathogen of these rotifers is a species of fungus that cannot survive drying. Some scientists hypothesize that drying rids the rotifers of this pathogen. (a) Design an experimental study to test this hypothesis.
Problem 10b
A species of rotifer, a small freshwater invertebrate, lost the ability to reproduce sexually millions of years ago. A remarkable feature of its life cycle is the ability to withstand dry conditions. When the rotifer's environment dries out, so does the rotifer, and it can be blown to a new area. Rotifers that land in water will rehydrate and resume an active life. A major pathogen of these rotifers is a species of fungus that cannot survive drying. Some scientists hypothesize that drying rids the rotifers of this pathogen. (b) Why might the ability to withstand drying reduce any potential advantage of sexual reproduction in this rotifer species?
Problem 13
Select True or False for each statement. T/F Linked genes are always inherited together. T/F Genetic map distances measure the number of nucleotides between a pair of genes. T/F The farther apart genes are on a chromosome, the more likely there is to be a crossover between these genes during meiosis. T/F Crossing over occurs between genes on different homologs of a homologous chromosome pair.
Ch. 13 - Meiosis
