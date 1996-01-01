Norway rats have 42 chromosomes in their diploid cells. If such a cell enters meiosis, how many chromosomes and double-helical molecules of DNA will be present in each daughter cell at the end of meiosis II?
a. 21 chromosomes and 21 double-helical DNA molecules
b. 21 chromosomes and 42 double-helical DNA molecules
c. 42 chromosomes and 42 double-helical DNA molecules
d. 42 chromosomes and 84 double-helical DNA molecules
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Meiosis II with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter