2:13 minutes 2:13 minutes Problem 9c Textbook Question Textbook Question Meiosis results in independent assortment of egg-derived and sperm-derived chromosomes. If 2𝑛=4 for a given organism, and there is no crossing over, what is the chance that a gamete produced by this diploid organism will receive only sperm-derived chromosomes? In domestic cats, 2𝑛=38. What is the chance that a cat gamete contains only egg-derived chromosomes?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the number of chromosomes in a haploid set for the given organism. Since 2n=4, the haploid number n=2. Understand that each gamete receives one of each chromosome pair, and each chromosome can be either egg-derived or sperm-derived. The total number of combinations of chromosome origins in the gametes is 2^n. View full solution Calculate the probability of all chromosomes in a gamete being sperm-derived. Since each chromosome independently has a 1/2 chance of being sperm-derived, the probability for all chromosomes being sperm-derived is (1/2)^n. Apply the same logic to the domestic cat scenario where 2n=38, thus n=19. Calculate the probability of all chromosomes in a cat gamete being egg-derived using the formula (1/2)^n. Interpret the results to understand the rarity of a gamete receiving only sperm-derived or only egg-derived chromosomes, especially as the number of chromosomes increases.

