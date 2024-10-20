Problem 3
What is a homeotic mutant? a. an individual with a structure located in the wrong place b. an individual with an abnormal head-to-tail axis c. an individual that is missing segments d. an individual with double the normal number of structures
Problem 4
A tool-kit gene is .
Problem 4
The human genome size is 3 billion base pairs, and the size of the baker's yeast genome, a single-celled organism, is 12 million base pairs. Therefore, the predicted genome size for another single-celled organism, an amoeba, a. is about the size of the human genome b. is about the size of the yeast genome c. is somewhere between the sizes of the yeast and human genomes d. cannot be predicted with any certainty
Problem 5
Explain how RNA-seq can be used to analyze patterns of gene expression.
Problem 6
Consider the validity of the following statements about genome editing. Select True or False for each statement. T/F Cas proteins work as endonucleases. T/F sgRNA is used by bacterial cells to detect which DNA to cut. T/F Homologous recombination is always used to join pieces of broken DNA. T/F It is possible to modify genes as well as disrupt them by genome editing.
Problem 7
Gene density is the number of genes per million base pairs (Mbp). Using Figure 20.5b, find the approximate number of genes estimated in water fleas and in humans, and note the size of each genome. Calculate the gene density in water fleas relative to that in humans.
Ch. 21 - Genes, Development, and Evolution
Back