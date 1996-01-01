Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology20. DevelopmentDevelopmental Biology
2:04 minutes
Problem 1b
Textbook Question

What is apoptosis? a. an experimental technique used to kill specific cells b. programmed cell death that is required for normal development c. a pathological condition observed only in damaged or diseased organisms d. a developmental mechanism unique to the roundworm C. elegans

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:28m

Watch next

Master Cell Division and Differentiation with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.