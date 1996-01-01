What is apoptosis?
a. an experimental technique used to kill specific cells
b. programmed cell death that is required for normal development
c. a pathological condition observed only in damaged or diseased organisms
d. a developmental mechanism unique to the roundworm C. elegans
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Cell Division and Differentiation with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter