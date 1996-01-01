Imagine a situation in which a morphogen has its source at the posterior end of a Drosophila embryo. Every 100 µm from the posterior pole, the morphogen concentration decreases by half. If a cell required 1/16th the amount of morphogen found at the posterior pole to form part of a leg, how far from the posterior pole would the leg form?
a. 100 μm
b. 160 μm
c. 400 μm
d. 1600 μm
