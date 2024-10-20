Problem 1
True or false? Some traits are considered vestigial because they existed long ago.
Problem 3
Traits that are derived from a common ancestor, like the bones of human arms and bird wings, are said to be .
Problem 4
How can evolutionary fitness be measured? Select True or False for each statement. T/F Document how long individuals survive. T/F Count the number of healthy, fertile offspring produced. T/F Determine which individuals are strongest. T/F Determine which phenotype is the most common.
Problem 5
According to data presented in this chapter, which of the following are correct? Select True or False for each statement. T/F When individuals change in response to challenges from the environment, their altered traits are passed on to offspring. T/F Species are created independently of each other and do not change over time. T/F Populations—not individuals—change when natural selection occurs. T/F The traits of populations become more perfect over time.
Explain the logic behind the claim that the nuclear envelope is a synapomorphy that defines eukaryotes as a monophyletic group.
Problem 6
Some biologists summarize evolution by natural selection with the phrase 'mutation proposes, selection disposes.' Mutation is a process that creates heritable variation. Explain what the phrase means.
Problem 7
Why don't the biggest and strongest individuals in a population always produce the most offspring? a. The biggest and strongest individuals always have higher fitness. b. In some environments, being big and strong lowers fitness. c. Sometimes the biggest and strongest individuals may choose to have fewer offspring. d. Sometimes the number of offspring is not related to fitness.
Problem 8
Evaluate this statement: Evolution is said to occur when new traits accumulate over time, increasing complexity.
The global “One Health” movement fosters collaborations at the intersection of human health, veterinary health, and environmental health. Explain why “One Health” seeks to reduce the use of antibiotics in farm animals to improve human health.
Problem 10
The geneticist James Crow wrote that successful scientific theories have the following characteristics: (1) They explain otherwise puzzling observations; (2) they provide connections between otherwise disparate observations; (3) they make predictions that can be tested; and (4) they are heuristic, meaning that they open up new avenues of theory and experimentation. Crow added two other elements of scientific theories that he considered important on a personal, emotional level: (5) They should be elegant, in the sense of being simple and powerful; and (6) they should have an element of surprise. How well does the theory of evolution by natural selection fulfill these six criteria?
Problem 11
Over half of the world’s human population lives in cities. Are species adapting to life in these novel urban environments? A global team of researchers (including Tiffany Longo, Jesse Bragger, and Summer Shaheed, shown in in the photo) used white clover as a study system to find out. They measured the production of a compound called hydrogen cyanide (HCN) in rural and urban clover plants. Production of HCN deters herbivores and increases tolerance to drought but has a cost: Clover must expend energy to produce HCN.
Compare how evolution by inheritance of acquired characters and the theory of evolution by natural selection would explain the observation that HCN production is often high in rural environments with many herbivores and low in urban environments with few herbivores.
Problem 12
Most mice living on the mainland of Florida are brown, but the mice that live on the sand dunes of the barrier islands have white fur. The differences in color are heritable, determined by genes such as MC1R. It is intuitive that the light color of beach-dwelling mice is an adaptation for blending into their environment—and thus evading predators. What is an evolutionary adaptation? a. a trait that improves the fitness of its bearer, compared with individuals without the trait b. a trait that changes in response to environmental influences within the individual's lifetime c. the ability of an individual to adjust to its environment d. a trait that an individual wants so that it can survive
Problem 13
The production of HCN is a heritable Mendelian trait controlled by just two unlinked genes (Ch. 14, Section 14.2; clover plants with at least one dominant allele produce HCN, but plants that are homozygous recessive for both genes produce no HCN). Apply Darwin’s four postulates to explain natural selection for low HCN production in a population of clover living in a city with few herbivores and ample water.
Problem 14
This study was conducted by a network of 287 scientists who sampled 110,019 white clover plants (Trifolium repens) in 160 cities globally. Why do you think they chose to study white clover instead of other plants like red maples, coconut palms, or redwoods? What’s one advantage and one disadvantage of conducting such a large collaboration?
Problem 15
The researchers measured the frequency of clover plants producing HCN along a transect from each city center out to its rural environment. The graph shows one example of results from Münster, Germany: Anna Bucharova and Christian Lampei sampled 765 plants in 40 populations along a 9.87 km transect. What does the data reveal? What was the prediction of the null hypothesis?
Problem 16
When a statistical test was used to compare the trend in the data to the prediction of the null hypothesis, the 𝑃 value (see BioSkills 3) was <0.001 for Münster, Germany. Does this result increase or decrease your confidence in the result? Explain.
Ch. 22 - Evolution by Natural Selection
