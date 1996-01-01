Type I diabetes is a form of diabetes that is due to the loss of insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. The potential of stem cells—in particular, induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells—for therapy has gotten a lot of press.
What are iPS cells?
a. cells taken from early human embryos
b. cells taken from the pancreas of people without diabetes
c. cells derived by de-differentiating specialized adult cells
d. cells derived by differentiating pancreas precursor cells
