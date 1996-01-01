Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology20. DevelopmentDevelopmental Biology
1:33 minutes
Problem 11b
Textbook Question

Type I diabetes is a form of diabetes that is due to the loss of insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. The potential of stem cells—in particular, induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells—for therapy has gotten a lot of press. What are iPS cells? a. cells taken from early human embryos b. cells taken from the pancreas of people without diabetes c. cells derived by de-differentiating specialized adult cells d. cells derived by differentiating pancreas precursor cells

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:28m

Watch next

Master Cell Division and Differentiation with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.