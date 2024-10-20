Problem 1
Why are protists considered paraphyletic? a. They include many extinct forms, including lineages that no longer have any living representatives. b. They include some but not all descendants of their most recent common ancestor. c. They represent all of the descendants of a single common ancestor. d. Not all protists have all of the synapomorphies that define the Eukarya, such as a nucleus.
Problem 2
The most important primary producers in marine ecosystems are .
Problem 3
Evaluate the following statements regarding motility in protists. Select True or False for each statement. T/F Amoeboid motion is common in species with cell walls. T/F Some protists use flagella to swim. T/F Some protists use cilia to swim, which are shorter and more numerous than flagella. T/F Amoeboid motion requires ATP and interactions between the proteins actin and myosin.
Problem 4
How can dinoflagellates be harmful to humans? a. They are transmitted by mosquitoes and cause malaria. b. They produce toxins that can be absorbed by clams and other shellfish which, when eaten by people, can lead to paralytic shellfish poisoning. c. They cause amoebic dysentery which leads to severe diarrhea and dehydration. d. They are transmitted by tsetse flies and cause 'sleeping sickness.'
Problem 8
The text claims that the evolutionary history of protists can be understood as a series of morphological innovations that established seven distinct lineages, each of which subsequently diversified based on innovative ways of feeding, moving, and reproducing. Explain how the Alveolata support this claim.
Problem 9
Consider the following: Plasmodium has an unusual organelle called an apicoplast. Recent research has shown that apicoplasts are derived from chloroplasts via secondary endosymbiosis and have a large number of genes related to chloroplast DNA. Glyphosate is one of the most widely used herbicides. It works by poisoning an enzyme located in chloroplasts. Biologists are testing the hypothesis that glyphosate could be used as an antimalarial drug in humans. How are these observations connected?
Problem 10
Suppose a friend says that we don't need to worry about the rising temperatures associated with global climate change. She claims that increased temperatures will make planktonic algae grow faster and that carbon dioxide (CO2) will be removed from the atmosphere faster. According to her, this carbon will be buried at the bottom of the ocean in calcium carbonate shells. As a result, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will decrease and global warming will decline. Comment.
Problem 11
When placed at the perimeter of a maze with food in the center, the plasmodial slime mold Physarum polycephalum explores the maze, retracts branches from dead-end corridors, and then grows exclusively along the shortest path possible to the food. How does Physarum do this? One theory is that it leaves behind slime deposits—an externalized 'memory' that 'reminds' it not to retry dead ends. Which of the following best describes movement in Physarum? a. Cilia propel the slime mold. b. Flagella propel the slime mold. c. The slime mold moves by amoeboid motion. d. The slime mold moves by gliding motility.
Problem 12
When placed at the perimeter of a maze with food in the center, the plasmodial slime mold Physarum polycephalum explores the maze, retracts branches from dead-end corridors, and then grows exclusively along the shortest path possible to the food. How does Physarum do this? One theory is that it leaves behind slime deposits—an externalized 'memory' that 'reminds' it not to retry dead ends. Physarum is a plasmodial slime mold, whereas Dictyostelum is a cellular slime mold. Compare and contrast movement by the migrating slug stage of Dictyostelium to the plasmodial stage of Physarum.
Problem 13
When placed at the perimeter of a maze with food in the center, the plasmodial slime mold Physarum polycephalum explores the maze, retracts branches from dead-end corridors, and then grows exclusively along the shortest path possible to the food. How does Physarum do this? One theory is that it leaves behind slime deposits—an externalized 'memory' that 'reminds' it not to retry dead ends. Does an organism without a brain have the ability to use an externalized 'memory'—a spatial 'slime map' that the organism uses to avoid moving to regions where it has been before? Researchers addressed this question by placing a U-shaped trap between Physarum and its food (see diagram that follows). Twenty-three out of 24 slime molds reached the food when plain agar was used as the growth substrate. However, when the agar was coated with extracellular slime, only 8 of 24 found the food. The mean time in hours that it took the successful slime molds to reach the food when placed on plain agar or agar pre-coated with extracellular slime was compared (P=0.012). Use the P value provided to determine if the difference is significant or not. What conclusion can be drawn from the graph shown here?
Problem 14
When placed at the perimeter of a maze with food in the center, the plasmodial slime mold Physarum polycephalum explores the maze, retracts branches from dead-end corridors, and then grows exclusively along the shortest path possible to the food. How does Physarum do this? One theory is that it leaves behind slime deposits—an externalized 'memory' that 'reminds' it not to retry dead ends. Propose an experiment that would test whether the coating of extracellular slime changed the speed at which the slime mold moved across the substrate.
Problem 15
When placed at the perimeter of a maze with food in the center, the plasmodial slime mold Physarum polycephalum explores the maze, retracts branches from dead-end corridors, and then grows exclusively along the shortest path possible to the food. How does Physarum do this? One theory is that it leaves behind slime deposits—an externalized 'memory' that 'reminds' it not to retry dead ends. Develop simple experiments to test whether Physarum prefers (1) brightly lit or dark environments; (2) dry or moist conditions; (3) oats or sugar as a food source.
Problem 16
When placed at the perimeter of a maze with food in the center, the plasmodial slime mold Physarum polycephalum explores the maze, retracts branches from dead-end corridors, and then grows exclusively along the shortest path possible to the food. How does Physarum do this? One theory is that it leaves behind slime deposits—an externalized 'memory' that 'reminds' it not to retry dead ends. Researchers have proposed that slime molds could be used to help to plan the paths of future roadways and railways. Justify this statement.
Ch. 27 - Diversification of Eukaryotes
