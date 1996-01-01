Why are protists considered paraphyletic?
a. They include many extinct forms, including lineages that no longer have any living representatives.
b. They include some but not all descendants of their most recent common ancestor.
c. They represent all of the descendants of a single common ancestor.
d. Not all protists have all of the synapomorphies that define the Eukarya, such as a nucleus.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Protist Cells 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter