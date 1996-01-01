Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology27. ProtistsProtist Lineages
2:44 minutes
Problem 4c
Textbook Question

How can dinoflagellates be harmful to humans? a. They are transmitted by mosquitoes and cause malaria. b. They produce toxins that can be absorbed by clams and other shellfish which, when eaten by people, can lead to paralytic shellfish poisoning. c. They cause amoebic dysentery which leads to severe diarrhea and dehydration. d. They are transmitted by tsetse flies and cause “sleeping sickness.”

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
6:08m

Watch next

Master Excavata and Archaeplastida (Plantae) with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.