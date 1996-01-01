Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology27. ProtistsProtist Lineages
1:49 minutes
Problem 8b
Textbook Question

The text claims that the evolutionary history of protists can be understood as a series of morphological innovations that established seven distinct lineages, each of which subsequently diversified based on innovative ways of feeding, moving, and reproducing. Explain how the Alveolata support this claim.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
6:08m

Watch next

Master Excavata and Archaeplastida (Plantae) with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.