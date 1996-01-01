Evaluate the following statements regarding motility in protists. Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Amoeboid motion is common in species with cell walls.
T/F Some protists use flagella to swim.
T/F Some protists use cilia to swim, which are shorter and more numerous than flagella.
T/F Amoeboid motion requires ATP and interactions between the proteins actin and myosin.
