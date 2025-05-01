Multiple Choice
A right triangle with an angle of 31° has a hypotenuse of 10. Calculate the side of the triangle opposite to the 31° angle (y), and the side adjacent to the 31° angle (x). Round your answer to 3 decimal places.
Given the right triangle below, calculate all missing angles in degrees (round your answer to 3 decimal places.