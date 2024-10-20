Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Basic Graphing of the Derivative
Based on the graph f(x), describe where the derivative curve f′(x) would be below the x-axis.
A
(-∞,-1) U (0,1)
B
(-1,0) U (1,∞)
C
(-∞, -1) U (1,∞)
D
(-1,1)
